'It Has Been a Tough Ride' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Injury Struggles at Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has reflected on the injury struggles he has faced while at the club.

The Blues man signed for the west London side at the beginning of 2019 and is now in his third season at the European Champions.

However his consistency in the starting XI has been up and down, with the American suffering a series of injuries since he joined.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Pulisic commented on the setbacks he has faced at the Blues, including the ankle injury he suffered earlier on in the season.

"In that case, the injury was just more serious than I thought it was and I always tell myself, 'I want to back off after this time or this time' and when it doesn't happen, it is tough on me.

"But I probably need to set more realistic goals at times. I think the injury was a bit tougher than I anticipated it to be from the start so that's why it took a bit longer but I'm back and healthy."

He also responded to claims that he is an 'injury prone' player, in which he said: "No, (that's not the case), now I'm feeling good and I don't worry about injuries when I play or anything like that.

IMAGO / News Images

"There have been a lot of ups and downs. I have been on and off playing, different positions, kind of being moved around. It has been a tough ride for me personally, to be honest, and I am just trying to get back into some rhythm, get into the run of things."

Pulisic has featured 97 times for Chelsea, scoring 20 goals and assisting 17.

