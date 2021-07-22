Christian Pulisic Explains 'Surreal' 10 Days as he Tasted Success for Club and Country

The American has opened up on winning trophies for club and country.

Chelsea and America forward Christian Pulisic lifted trophies with both club and country within the space of less than two weeks at the end of last season, and the 22-year-old has admitted that the feeling has still not 'sunk in'.

Pulisic scored in the Champions League semi-final and was a second-half substitute in the final against Manchester City, coming close to bagging late on.

Speaking the the club website, Pulisic spoke on his emotions after winning the Champions League with the Blues.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "The whole thing was kind of unreal. I don’t know, winning it has never really fully hit me I don’t think. Maybe it will in more time. I think it will take me a couple of years for it to really sink in!



"It’s just a really proud moment in my career, to be involved in a success like that. I think a lot of the guys will go into this season nice and confident and that’s really important, and also everyone is hungry to win more which is the best thing you can have in the team. We all just want to keep on getting better."

However, the work didn't stop their for Pulisic as days later he travelled back to the United States to prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League finals where top sides from North America, South America and the Caribbean competed against eachother.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Six days after the Champions League final, Pulisic captained America to a semi-final victory over Honduras and then once again in the final against Mexico.

Pulisic scored the decisive goal as the match went into extra-time as the USA won 3-2 to lift the Nations League, Pulisic's second trophy in 10 days.

Speaking on the experience, the winger said: "The Champions League win was incredible and I really wanted to finish off the year strong. Then I went off with the national team and that was a really important win for us too, for the younger guys that we have.

"It was almost a full stadium so it was really cool, with a really intense atmosphere so I really enjoyed it and it was a strong way to end the season."

