Christian Pulisic Relishing Battle to Earn Starting Chelsea Berth Under Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic knows he will get his chance at Chelsea next season but will have to make the most of the opportunities when they arrive due to competition for places being high in the squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

The 22-year-old is back in pre-season and netted in Chelsea’s opening game against Peterborough United, before playing 45 minutes against Bournemouth on Tuesday night at the Vitality Stadium.

Pulisic will be keen to put his injury struggle behind him this season after winning the Champions League and CONCACAF Nations League with club and country respectively in the recent months.

There is an array of quality and depth in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2021/22 season and Pulisic will face a tough battle to earn a starting berth. He will be vying for a spot along with the likes of Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech in the wide roles for the Blues.

But Pulisic is ready for the competition but has set himself a challenge ahead of the season, telling himself that he needs to seize every minute he is given by Tuchel.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "That’s a great thing about our team, that we have so much depth and so many strong players.

“We have so many games that you’re going to get your time, so it’s just about making the most of your chances,” continued the American on competition for places at Chelsea next season.

Pulisic is hoping to avoid his injury troubles next season and wants to be at Tuchel’s disposal on a more regular occurrence as Chelsea look to defend their Champions League title.

“Staying healthy is definitely a big target of mine,” added Pulisic on his goals for the upcoming campaign, “and trying to be available as much as I can to continue to help my team and make a big impact."

With the remainder of Tuchel’s team reporting back for pre-season duty, the time has arrived for Pulisic to make the most of his minutes in pre-season to boost his chances of starting for the Blues come August 14 when they face Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League fixture of the 2021/22 campaign.

