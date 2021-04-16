Christian Pulisic relishing season run-in with Chelsea ahead of FA Cup and Champions League semi-finals

It’s taken a while, but Christian Pulisic’s return to fitness and form has come at the perfect time for Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea look to finish in the Premier League's top four and compete for the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

The USA international struggled to push his way into the starting lineup when the German arrived in late January, but has started Chelsea’s last two matches and is hoping to fire the Blues to a thrilling end to the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's matchday programme about his game, the attacking options available to Tuchel and whether he believes in hot streaks, Pulisic said: “I think it all has to do with confidence and the way you’re feeling in the moment. Streaks are definitely something that can be seen in a lot of different sports.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“I kind of went through one at the end of last season, I felt, and I hope that I’m catching a bit of fire now. I think it’s definitely something – it’s just a confidence thing where you see one ball go in the net and you’re feeling good about it, then things just seem to come more naturally. I think that’s really what it is.

“It’s been a tough year, for a lot of reasons. Obviously, having injuries has been tough because I’ve been doing everything I can to take care of my body, and just try to be right for every game, and it really does hurt when I can’t be out there to help the team. But I’m feeling good and healthy now, and I just want to do everything I can to keep it that way.

“I love this part of the year, when things get really important and every game can have a big influence on your standing at the end of the season. It’s the best time really, when everyone focuses up and the games are usually really good.”

Chelsea will be aiming to reach the FA Cup final for the second season in a row when they face Manchester City at Wembley this weekend, before tightening their grip on the final Champions League spot by beating Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube