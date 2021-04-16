NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Christian Pulisic relishing season run-in with Chelsea ahead of FA Cup and Champions League semi-finals

Author:
Publish date:

It’s taken a while, but Christian Pulisic’s return to fitness and form has come at the perfect time for Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea look to finish in the Premier League's top four and compete for the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

The USA international struggled to push his way into the starting lineup when the German arrived in late January, but has started Chelsea’s last two matches and is hoping to fire the Blues to a thrilling end to the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's matchday programme about his game, the attacking options available to Tuchel and whether he believes in hot streaks, Pulisic said: “I think it all has to do with confidence and the way you’re feeling in the moment. Streaks are definitely something that can be seen in a lot of different sports.

sipa_32919206

“I kind of went through one at the end of last season, I felt, and I hope that I’m catching a bit of fire now. I think it’s definitely something – it’s just a confidence thing where you see one ball go in the net and you’re feeling good about it, then things just seem to come more naturally. I think that’s really what it is.

“It’s been a tough year, for a lot of reasons. Obviously, having injuries has been tough because I’ve been doing everything I can to take care of my body, and just try to be right for every game, and it really does hurt when I can’t be out there to help the team. But I’m feeling good and healthy now, and I just want to do everything I can to keep it that way.

“I love this part of the year, when things get really important and every game can have a big influence on your standing at the end of the season. It’s the best time really, when everyone focuses up and the games are usually really good.”

Chelsea will be aiming to reach the FA Cup final for the second season in a row when they face Manchester City at Wembley this weekend, before tightening their grip on the final Champions League spot by beating Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32958194
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante to start in place of Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic

1001760935
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32243416
News

Thomas Tuchel rules Mateo Kovacic out of FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City

sipa_32882408 (2)
News

Chelsea team news to face Man City: N'Golo Kante fit, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen ruled out

sipa_32124531 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic relishing season run-in with Chelsea ahead of FA Cup and Champions League semi-finals

sipa_32869214
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel set to hold talks with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech over Chelsea's summer transfer plans

sipa_32845769 (1)
Transfer News

Chelsea's stance on Fikayo Tomori's future at AC Milan revealed

sipa_32845883
Transfer News

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland 'too expensive' for Chelsea amid £154M price-tag