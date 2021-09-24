Christian Pulisic: Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Star Out of Man City Clash

Christian Pulisic will remain out through injury for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old has been recovering from an ankle problem picked up at the start of September on duty for the USMNT.

Thomas Tuchel had hoped to welcome the American back after 10 days which would see him miss league fixtures against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the Champions League tie against Zenit St Petersburg.

But Pulisic's absence continued beyond the 10 days and he missed the penalty shootout victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup.

He was believed to be in contention for the Man City clash after Tuchel confirmed he was back in individual training, but the Chelsea boss has ruled him out of the encounter.

"Christian Pulisic is still out," Tuchel told the media on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

Chelsea's next game after City is an away trip to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. Tuchel will be hoping to have Pulisic back for the European tie, but will no doubt make a decision closer to the time to decide on his fitness for the game.

Tuchel has also ruled Mason Mount out of the clash with a minor injury sustained in midweek. But Edouard Mendy will come back into the side, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga, to start in goal against Man City.

