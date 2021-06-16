Christian Pulisic Reminisces On Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

The whole of USA looking up at him, and he's now a European Cup winner.

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to post a throwback fo Chelsea's Champions League final win over Manchester City.

They became European Champions for a second time on May 29 after Kai Havertz's finish from close range sealed a one nil win for Thomas Tuchel's side against Manchester City in Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

Pulisic, 22, was substituted on in the 66th minute and saw out the final in Portugal as they held on to beat the Premier League champions.

It's nearly been three weeks since Chelsea's special night in Porto and Pulisic posted a picture on Instagram looking back at the achievement.

In the final, he became the first male US international to play in a Champions League final and in turn, became the first winner of the European Cup.

What else did Christian Pulisic on the Champions League triumph?

Speaking days after the final earlier this month, he expressed his pride.

"It's been an incredible couple of days, definitely. Obviously, getting to celebrate and having some family and friends there and be with my teammates was an incredible achievement, so we're really proud."

It has been quite a few weeks for Pulisic after he scored the winner for the USMNT who beat Mexico 3-2 after extra-time to lift the CONCACAF Nations League. As the 22-year-old put it, it was the 'perfect way to end the year'.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

He is now looking forward to next season with Chelsea and knows what he has to do to get regular minutes.

"There's a lot of things that I can continue to work on. I just need to be more consistent, to help my team when I get the chance. And I think if I do that consistently, obviously, I'll get my minutes and get my time."

