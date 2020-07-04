Christian Pulisic responds to Eden Hazard comparisons following Chelsea's 3-0 win against Watford

Christian Pulisic has responded to the comparisons which are being made between him and former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

The 21-year-old produced another shining performance in Frank Lampard's side's 3-0 win against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League which sees them climb back into the Champions League spots.

Pulisic has been superb since the restart after the season came to a halt, and won the penalty for Chelsea's second goal which saw Willian send Ben Foster the wrong way.

But his trajectory and performances have attracted comparisons to Eden Hazard, who left the club last summer when the American arrived in west London.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-Watford win, Pulisic responded to the talks of comparisons with the Belgian.

"Eden was an incredible player for Chelsea and is a world class player so I’m not going to try to compare myself to him. ‘I’m just going to try to be my own player and hopefully the fans like that guy.

"I feel confident in my game right now and I’m happy to be on the field to help my team. I’m just going to continue and keep my confidence high."

The win moved Chelsea back to two points clear of Manchester United and the USMNT star is hoping they can achieve their goal of Champions League qualification.

"This is going to be close, but we’re going to fight until the end. Hopefully we can do it," Pulisic added.

"There’s a little bit of extra energy because of the loss to West Ham. We wanted to prove a point, and I think we did that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube