Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Christian Pulisic Responds to Pre-Season Holiday Criticism

The American has responded.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has responded to criticism he received over a holiday video during the off-season.

The American faced criticism after posting a video of him doing keepy-ups above a goliath grouper in the water whilst on holiday.

Speaking on The Crack Podcast, Pulisic gave his response to the criticism.

1004494729

Chelsea stars including Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva saw the funny side of it with their reaction in the comments section, as did Pulisic, but it had come under criticism from Blue Planet Society, a ‘volunteer pressure group campaigning to end the overexploitation of the world’s ocean'. 

"Abusing a threatened goliath grouper for a social media video is a new low," they wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

They added: "Well-known professional footballer abuses a threatened goliath grouper for fun.

"Animal abuse," they continued. "Protected and endangered goliath grouper — imagine if this was a lion or tiger and you'll get the idea."

The Chelsea forward has since responded to the criticism when talking on a podcast with former USMNT player DeMarcus Beasley.

Pulisic explained: "I just slipped man. We let the fish go right after. People can say what they want to say but I thought it was a funny little clip."

Pulisic returned to pre-season training with Chelsea soon after the incident and has not received any punishment for the video.

The forward will be looking to build on an impressive campaign last season, where he won the Champions League with Chelsea before heading off to the USA where he would lift the CONCACAF Nations League with his country.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1004567732 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Let Trevoh Chalobah Leave on Season-Long Loan Following Impressive Pre-Season

1004494385 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Responds to Pre-Season Holiday Criticism

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Lionel Messi Set to Undergo PSG Medical Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Deny Lionel Messi Approach Amid PSG Links

sipa_33393100
Transfer News

Lionel Messi Yet to Make Decision on Future Amid Chelsea And PSG Links

sipa_31511906
News

Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Good ebening
News

'You Snooze, You Lose' - Villarreal Boss Unai Emery Previews UEFA Super Cup Clash Against Chelsea

pjimage
Transfer News

Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Chelsea-Bound Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Medical