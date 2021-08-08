Christian Pulisic Responds to Pre-Season Holiday Criticism

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has responded to criticism he received over a holiday video during the off-season.

The American faced criticism after posting a video of him doing keepy-ups above a goliath grouper in the water whilst on holiday.

Speaking on The Crack Podcast, Pulisic gave his response to the criticism.

Chelsea stars including Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva saw the funny side of it with their reaction in the comments section, as did Pulisic, but it had come under criticism from Blue Planet Society, a ‘volunteer pressure group campaigning to end the overexploitation of the world’s ocean'.

"Abusing a threatened goliath grouper for a social media video is a new low," they wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

They added: "Well-known professional footballer abuses a threatened goliath grouper for fun.

"Animal abuse," they continued. "Protected and endangered goliath grouper — imagine if this was a lion or tiger and you'll get the idea."

The Chelsea forward has since responded to the criticism when talking on a podcast with former USMNT player DeMarcus Beasley.

Pulisic explained: "I just slipped man. We let the fish go right after. People can say what they want to say but I thought it was a funny little clip."

Pulisic returned to pre-season training with Chelsea soon after the incident and has not received any punishment for the video.

The forward will be looking to build on an impressive campaign last season, where he won the Champions League with Chelsea before heading off to the USA where he would lift the CONCACAF Nations League with his country.

