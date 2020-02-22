Christian Pulisic: No date yet given on Chelsea return

Frank Lampard has remained coy on when Christian Pulisic will return to the Chelsea side from injury.

The 21-year-old has been yet to feature in the Premier League for the Blues since the New Years Day draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex.

But Lampard was unable to specify a date in which the American would be back and available for selection again, despite previous claims that the 21-year-old would return after the winter break.

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Lampard said: "Christian Pulisic is still not fit. I can’t give you an exact date for him to return, as it’s a difficult injury but we are working hard with him to get him right."

N'Golo Kante has also been ruled out for the next three weeks by Frank Lampard after the 28-year-old sustained an adductor injury in the defeat to Manchester United.

"N’Golo is not fit," Lampard said on Friday. "It’s a muscle injury, similar to the one he came off with against Arsenal recently. Hopefully three weeks, something around that."

Frank Lampard has been hit with injuries this season, and recent weeks have seen the Blues being been hit the hardest with Tammy Abraham and Tammy Abraham both missing out recently.

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

