Christian Pulisic has returned to Chelsea for further treatment after withdrawing from the USMNT camp.

The 22-year-old has been out of action after injuring his hamstring in the warm-up to Chelsea's 3-0 win against Burnley at the end of October.

Pulisic remained on the sidelines for the following wins against Rennes and Sheffield United, but was included in Gregg Berhalter's USA squad to face Wales during the international break.

But Berhalter has confirmed the American has left the squad to return to Cobham to continue treatment.

"Christian is a big part of our group. He has been working through an injury, but it really says a lot that he wanted to come into camp, be around the guys and continue to be a leader with this team."

Chelsea next play on November 21 against Newcastle United at St. James Park and will hope to have Pulisic available for selection.

