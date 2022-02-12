Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Are Taking Club World Cup Seriously Ahead of Palmeiras Clash

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has revealed that his side are taking the Club World Cup seriously as they prepare to face Palmeiras on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature in the competition but will be hoping his side can lift the trophy this weekend.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic has given an update on the Blues' preparations.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Maybe it doesn't seem as big of a tournament in Europe as it does to some of these other places but for us, we are taking it seriously," said Pulisic. "For us, it is another trophy that we 100% want to win. You have to win the Champions League to get here, and now we have the ability to play a semifinal and a final.

"Once you are here, especially when you see everything going on and there's a trophy at hand, everyone's one board and we definitely want to win."

Chelsea have only been in the competition one previously, falling to defeat to Palmeiras' fierce rivals Corinthians.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Therefore, the Blues will be determined to right their wrongs and lift the trophy to complete the set come Saturday.

Victory would, of course, be another landmark moment for Pulisic. "I want to win this tournament, not because I'm going to be the third American," he said. "But just because I'm here with the team and we want to win."

Chelsea face the Brazilian side at 16:30 (UK) on Saturday afternoon.

