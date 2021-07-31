Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Fitness Goals Ahead of 2021/22 Season

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic’s ‘big target’ for the 2021/22 campaign is to be available for Thomas Tuchel on a more regular basis.

Pulisic has suffered from several injury setbacks since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Hamstring problems have been a reoccurring issue for the USMNT star.

The 22-year-old had an excellent end to the 2019/20 season post-lockdown, but couldn't reciprocate his bright form last year after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 2020 FA Cup final against Arsenal which Chelsea lost.

He made 43 appearances for the Blues last term, 27 in the Premier League, and returned six goals and four assists in all competitions.

Now Pulisic has set himself his targets for the upcoming campaign, highlighting his fitness as a key area for development.

“Staying healthy is definitely a big target of mine, and trying to be available as much as I can to continue to help my team and make a big impact," Pulisic said on his fitness goals for the season.

Away from his personal hopes, the American is also confident his side can clinch the Double next season following their Champions League triumph in May against Manchester City.

He added on the European Cup glory: "I don’t know if it’s totally sunk in yet, it was such an incredible achievement. It’s starting to hit us — it gives us a lot of confidence.

“To be the champions of Europe, it wasn’t an easy journey. We’ve seen now that we can compete with those top teams, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t feel that way.

"They (Man City) were one of the best teams last season and to beat them a few times gives us confidence. We have such a strong squad, so I would say anything’s possible.”

