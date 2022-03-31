Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Teammates Are His Closest Friends

Christian Pulisic has revealed that his Chelsea teammates are amongst his closest friends as he returns from international duty with the USMNT.

Pulisic had a successful break, scoring a hattrick against Panama before ensuring World Cup qualification after a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica.

Speaking to Chelsea's Instagram page, Pulisic fielded several questions regarding his Blues teammates.

When asked about who he is closest to in London, Pulisic revealed that he spends a lot of time with his Chelsea teammates.

"I have a couple of friends who live around here. Mostly my teammates are my closest friends. We spend so much time together, go out for meals, hang out with eachother. we are obviously very close," he said.

The strong relationship Pulisic and the Chelsea squad hold is clear on the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's men have won six matches in a row despite uncertain circumstances surrounding the future of the Club.

Tuchel has heaped praise on Pulisic in recent weeks as the American has picked up his form and worked his way into Chelsea's attack.

The Blues boss said: "Christian (Pulisic) was in the same situation as Kai (Havertz). Both of them took the responsibility for the turnaround, so it is their responsibility, and they deserve the credit. They did amazingly and you can see it on the pitch.

"It is important, he (Pulisic) is decisive and that is what we demand at the same time. We will keep on pushing them."

The 22-year-old will be hoping he can keep impressing for Chelsea ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with USMNT after securing qualification in March.

