Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea's Game Plan Against Ten-Man Leeds

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has opened up on the Blues' game plan against Leeds United after Jesse Marsch's side were reduced to ten men.

Daniel James was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Mateo Kovacic in the first half as Chelsea went on to win 3-0 at Elland Road.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Pulisic discussed his side's game plan which led to the success against the ten men of Leeds.

imago1011939136h

When asked for his thoughts on the performance, Pulisic said:"It was definitely physical, right from the start it was intense. We did a good job matching that. An early goal helped a lot. It was a strong first half.

"Whenever we lost the ball we put a lot of pressure on them, which is tough when they are down the man. We kept a lot of pressure on them to win the ball back, that really deflates a team. We did a good job." 

The USMNT captain continued to talk about his goal, a fine strike on his left foot which found the bottom corner.

imago1011938974h

He continued: "I thought we did a really good job working it forward. Once I got into that position I slotted it into the corner, a great goal."

The victory put Chelsea four points ahead of Arsenal, who play in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening as Thomas Tuchel's men look to secure their Champions League qualification for next season.

imago0045854346h
