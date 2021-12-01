Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea's Trip to Watford is 'Not an Easy Match'

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has admitted that the Blues do not have an easy task as they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Hornets have an injury crisis with several key players ruled out of the match.

However, Chelsea are also without N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app ahead of the clash, Pulisic has discussed his emotions ahead of the game.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "They clearly have talent and the ability to score goals. It's not going to be an easy match, especially on their ground.

"It will be a challenge but for me, I want to go into it confident, hopefully get the chance to help my team again and maybe I can get on the scoresheet there as well too."

Pulisic has looked sharp since returning from injury, scoring against Leicester City as he entered the fray from the bench.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

He could be in line to start against the Hornets as Reece James is 'doubtful' and Thomas Tuchel has previously tipped Pulisic as a wing-back, where he featured from the bench against Manchester United.

The American will be looking to make good on his chance if handed the opportunity as Chelsea have a wealth of options in attack.

