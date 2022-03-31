Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Reveals Delight of Qualifying for the World Cup With USA

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has revealed his delight of qualifying for the World Cup with his home nation of the USA. 

The Blues man has played a crucial part in their road to qualification for the prestigious competition, which will take place in Qatar later this year. 

He has also been in good form for his side as of late, with his country's progression to the World Cup being another achievement for the season. 

imago1010844845h

When speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Pulisic shared his delight of helping the USA reach the World Cup finals later this year.

"It’s definitely been a rollercoaster. It is never easy to come down and play in these CONCACAF countries, we know that. We battled through most of it. At the end of the day we're in the top three and we're going to the World Cup so we should be proud."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite losing to Costa Rica 2-0 on Wednesday night, their previous results were enough for them to reach the finals, with Pulisic adding: "Definitely frustrating because I hate to lose. It was a great atmosphere in the stadium. 

"We lost concentration twice on set pieces, that’s how it goes. We are still proud that we are going to the World Cup.

imago1010948737h

"I am extremely proud of this group. It is a bit of a weird feeling as I hate to lose so much, but I cannot wait to go to the World Cup."

He has made 47 appearances for his country, with 21 goals to his name.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010523325h (1)
News

Roman Abramovich Asked 'Are we Dying?' After Suffering Suspected Poisoning

By Rob Calcutt46 minutes ago
imago0038007694h
News

Ricketts Family 'Confident' of Chelsea Bid & Abilty to Calm Fan Concerns

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1007663035h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Premier League Confirm Alteration to Substitution Rule From Next Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010579170h
News

Petr Cech Urges Chelsea to 'Switch Back to Normal' Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010318695h
News

'Does Not Want to Pre-Judge Any Decision' - Conservative Lords Whip Baroness Penn Shares UK Government Thoughts on Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Former Labour Cabinet Minister Lord Hain Calls for Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid to Be Barred

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Conservative MP Greg Hands Has 'Useful Call' With Todd Boehly Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Chelsea Bidding Race Remains Level Playing Field Despite Concerns of Ricketts Family 'Preferential Treatment'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago