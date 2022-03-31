Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has revealed his delight of qualifying for the World Cup with his home nation of the USA.

The Blues man has played a crucial part in their road to qualification for the prestigious competition, which will take place in Qatar later this year.

He has also been in good form for his side as of late, with his country's progression to the World Cup being another achievement for the season.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

When speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Pulisic shared his delight of helping the USA reach the World Cup finals later this year.

"It’s definitely been a rollercoaster. It is never easy to come down and play in these CONCACAF countries, we know that. We battled through most of it. At the end of the day we're in the top three and we're going to the World Cup so we should be proud."

Despite losing to Costa Rica 2-0 on Wednesday night, their previous results were enough for them to reach the finals, with Pulisic adding: "Definitely frustrating because I hate to lose. It was a great atmosphere in the stadium.

"We lost concentration twice on set pieces, that’s how it goes. We are still proud that we are going to the World Cup.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"I am extremely proud of this group. It is a bit of a weird feeling as I hate to lose so much, but I cannot wait to go to the World Cup."

He has made 47 appearances for his country, with 21 goals to his name.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube