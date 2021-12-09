Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Christian Pulisic Reveals His 'Perfect Team' Including Chelsea & USMNT Legends

Author:

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has revealed who he would pick to be in his perfect five-a-side team, made up of his former teammates and legends of his past.

This excluded Borussia Dortmund teammates as it focused on players past and present from Chelsea and the USMNT.

Speaking to the Premier League, Pulisic surprised with his selection as he opted for two Americans, two Chelsea legends and himself.

imago0029697087h

In goal, Pulisic started with a surprise as he opted for former Everton and USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard ahead of the likes of Edoaurd Mendy and Petr Cech.

The Chelsea forward played with Howard during their time together with the USMNT and it is understandable him opting for his ex international teammate, who played 121 times for America and kept 42 clean sheets.

Read More

Next up, Pulisic was asked to choose a defender and there was no surprise as he went for John Terry. The American named the Chelsea legend as captain of his team, stating his leadership qualities as the reason for handing him the armband.

Whilst Pulisic never played with Terry, he recognises the defender as one of the best of all time.

imago0041546138h

Interestingly, up next in the midfield position, Pulisic chose his former manager Frank Lampard.

When asked why he picked his former boss, Pulisic stuck to discussing his playing style as he said: "Frank Lampard was a great leader in the team. He was box to box and scored a lot of goals."

Finally, Pulisic rounded the team off with American hero Clint Dempsey, another former Premier League and USMNT player as he chose those four to play alongside him.

imago1008392660h
