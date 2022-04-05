Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Reveals How to Stay Focused During Chelsea Takeover Situation

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed how he stays focused during the uncertainty surrounding his club with the recent takeover news.

Ever since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the west London side have been on the market for sale.

While the club is listed for sale, Chelsea are unable to negotiate contracts with players, or take part in any business ventures while their assets are frozen.

imago1010744481h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, Pulisic was asked how he has dealt with the recent news that his club is being sold.

“It’s definitely my job to stay focused on my team and the games coming up because we have some massive games.

"That’s where I need to keep my focus. Obviously we hear things that are going on and we follow it but right now it is all about Real Madrid tomorrow and after that it will be about the next game. That’s what we put our focus on as players..

imago1010991484h

“I think that the guys have done really well to deal with it first of all. The way the guys reacted and responded to get result and result, obviously this weekend was tough but the guys have done a great job and I don't think anything is going to change going into the business end of the season, even bigger games.

"I know this team is going to step up and do the best we can - focusing on the task at hand and the next game. That’s all we can do.”

