Christian Pulisic Reveals Joy at Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League Win Over West Ham

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed how happy he is for his side to earn a tough 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

After a gritty 90 minutes of football, the US international, who came on as a substitute, was the one that managed to break the deadlock, finding the back of the net in the last minute.

With the win, Chelsea ended their three-game loss streak in front of Stamford Bridge, filling them with confidence.

Speaking after the game, Pulisic revealed how good it felt to take the three points at the end of the game.

"It feels good to be more secure in the top four," he told Sky Sports. "We need a win at home and it feels great in front of our fans.

"We need to finish the season strong. Some good league games and then a final. I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."

Thomas Tuchel went on to confirm his side's joy at the win on the weekend, insisting it feels like a huge step forward.

"It feels like a giant step," he told the BBC. "We have some games in hand. It was necessary and I am glad. The atmosphere is like this in the dressing room.

"We also deserved a bit of luck after the last results and how they were created here in our stadium. A big game now coming in Manchester. A good feeling with a late win. It lifts everybody's mood."

