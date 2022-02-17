Christian Pulisic Reveals Key to Improvement at Chelsea

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up on the key to improving as a player and revealed the extra work he does on the training pitch.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time this season but is not giving up hope.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Pulisic has given an insight into what he does to improve as a player.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The American revealed that he puts extra work in on the training ground to improve his all round game.

"The number one thing in my career has been making myself uncomfortable," he said. "Putting myself in situations I'm maybe not the best in, not particularly good at but working at it constantly.

"For example, coming inside and using on my weaker foot - something I wasn't particularly good at. I constantly worked on it, my crossing and shooting with weak foot. There's a lot of ways to transfer it."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The forward, who impressed in his Club World Cup final cameo, continued to encourage Chelsea fans to follow in his footsteps and do the same in their lives.

"In whatever career it is, if there's a field or task that isn't your strenght, go out of your way to say I want to improve on this. Going home and practicing every single day to get better, bettering yourself in whatever it is you're doing."

Pulisic will be hoping for an increase in game time as his hard work pays off as Chelsea are set to compete for several titles this season.

