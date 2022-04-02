Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Reveals Phone Call From Chelsea Teammate Mason Mount Following World Cup Draw

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed how he received a phone call from Blues teammate Mason Mount as soon as the World Cup draw was announced earlier this week.

The US and England are in the same group at the prestigious competition for the first time since 2010 when the two sides drew 1-1 with each other thanks to a Rob Green mistake that led to a Clint Dempsey equaliser.

This year's clash is likely to see Blues teammates' Mount and Pulisic face off together when the two nations meet, which will undoubtedly excite Chelsea fans worldwide.

imago0041825529h

As quoted by GOAL, Pulisic revealed how Mount called him as soon as the World Cup draw was announced earlier this week.

"I'm really excited. I think it's a great draw (World Cup). Of course, playing against England is exciting.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was funny because my first call, it comes from Mason, who's on my team, & we're already talking & excited looking forward to the game.

"I only spoke to a couple of (my teammates) and we were just laughing. We're excited.

imago1010919035h

"We're good friends, good teammates, and it'll be interesting to play against them in a World Cup, of course, as you can imagine."

The USMNT side went on to give his thoughts on the upcoming clash against England.

"It's obviously a big team (England) and I know a lot of these guys but I think it's going to be a really, really nice matchup and something that we're definitely excited about."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Brentford Defeat Wasn't Impacted By Upcoming Real Madrid Tie

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1010919035h
News

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Offers His Honest Verdict on World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010700133h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Keeping an Eye on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011002870h
News

Thomas Tuchel's Makes Chelsea Admission After Shock Brentford Thrashing

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011000371h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Patience After First Premier League Defeat Since January

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011003384h
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams Chelsea's Immature Defending in Brentford Loss

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010999862h
News

Thomas Tuchel Claims Chelsea Players 'Looked Mentally Tired' in 4-1 Loss to Brentford

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict as Chelsea Suffer 4-1 Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago