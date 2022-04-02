Christian Pulisic Reveals Phone Call From Chelsea Teammate Mason Mount Following World Cup Draw

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed how he received a phone call from Blues teammate Mason Mount as soon as the World Cup draw was announced earlier this week.

The US and England are in the same group at the prestigious competition for the first time since 2010 when the two sides drew 1-1 with each other thanks to a Rob Green mistake that led to a Clint Dempsey equaliser.

This year's clash is likely to see Blues teammates' Mount and Pulisic face off together when the two nations meet, which will undoubtedly excite Chelsea fans worldwide.

As quoted by GOAL, Pulisic revealed how Mount called him as soon as the World Cup draw was announced earlier this week.

"I'm really excited. I think it's a great draw (World Cup). Of course, playing against England is exciting.

"It was funny because my first call, it comes from Mason, who's on my team, & we're already talking & excited looking forward to the game.

"I only spoke to a couple of (my teammates) and we were just laughing. We're excited.

"We're good friends, good teammates, and it'll be interesting to play against them in a World Cup, of course, as you can imagine."

The USMNT side went on to give his thoughts on the upcoming clash against England.

"It's obviously a big team (England) and I know a lot of these guys but I think it's going to be a really, really nice matchup and something that we're definitely excited about."

