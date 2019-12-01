Christian Pulisic reveals what he did after 'he wanted to be at Chelsea so bad' in the summer playing for USMNT at Gold Cup

Christian Pulisic has admitted he was very excited to link up with the Chelsea side ahead of returning to pre-season action in the summer.

The 21-year-old signed for the Blues back in January, but spent the remainder of the season at Borussia Dortmund where Chelsea acquired him from.

However during the summer months, Pulisic had no time to rest. He joined the USMNT for their Gold Cup adventure, meaning he had little to no rest ahead of the new Premier League season.

With Frank Lampard arriving at the helm. the winger was eager to impress, and that was by cutting his holiday short.

Now the American has opened up on his short time so far in England with Chelsea.

"Just to be in England, to be here in London, playing for Chelsea, it's awesome," Pulisic said.

However, Christian Pulisic admitted that because he was so excited to start in West London, he wore his Chelsea shirt around the house.

"I have a confession to make about that, actually. During the summer, I had a short time off after playing for the national team in the Gold Cup and I had this Chelsea jersey at home that was made for me when I signed back in January.

"I was wearing it around my house all the time, I just wanted to be here so bad, I just wanted to get started because I was excited for the challenge, excited for everything about it."

He's made a fast start to life in England. Pulisic has bagged six goals and six assists in all competitions this season under Frank Lampard, and has become a regular in the Blues side.

