Christian Pulisic Reveals What Thomas Tuchel Told Him as Chelsea Beat West Ham 1-0

Christian Pulisic has revealed what Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told him before bringing him on as a substitute in Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides could not be separated on the day until the 90th minute when substitute Pulisic was able to latch onto a Marcos Alonso cross to find the back of the Irons' net.

Pulisic's goal managed to save Jorginho from grabbing the headlines by scoring five minutes after the Italian missed a penalty against Lukasz Fabianski.

Speaking immediately after the game, Pulisic revealed what his coach said to him before being introduced onto the pitch in place of Timo Werner on Sunday.

"He (Thomas Tuchel) just said to make a difference," Pulisic told Sky Sports. "To combine and make opportunities. It feels good to be more secure in the top four. We need a win at home and it feels great in front of our fans.

"We need to finish the season strong. Some good league games and then a final. I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."



Pulisic has been under-utilised so far this season, having been dropped a number of times throughout the year.

In 17 league appearances, he has managed to register five goals and one assist.

Considering only 10 of those appearances were as a starter, his form in front of goal hasn't been so bad, so the US international may have just made his argument to get more game time in the future.

