NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Christian Pulisic reveals what Thomas Tuchel wants from him at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has told winger Christian Pulisic to use his 'creative abilities' at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is coming into form at the back end of the season following four goals in his last four matches for club and country.

It included a brace at the weekend during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they boosted their top four hopes.

Chelsea are now predominantly playing a 3-4-2-1 system under Tuchel and Pulisic has opened up on life adapting to the German's ways in west London.

sipa_32466555 (1)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic said: "Obviously it is a bit of a different system and I am playing in a bit of a different role, when I am playing, but it is nothing that I am not used to,’ explained the American.

"He still wants me to use my creative abilities and do what I do as a player. It is not a massive change. Positionally a bit, but that is about it.

"The movement was very good against Palace. We had a good connection up front, and obviously we have a lot of dangerous players up there, so it clicked very well for us.

sipa_32919206

"We clicked very well, we were able to finish our chances early, which was important and helped get us through the game, but we could have been even more clinical."

Pulisic also offered an update on his fitness situation after multiple injury setbacks this season and insists he is 'feeling very good'.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32124531 (2)
News

Christian Pulisic reveals what Thomas Tuchel wants from him at Chelsea

sipa_32918957
News

Thomas Tuchel backs Kai Havertz to 'show up' at Chelsea after strong performance against Crystal Palace

sipa_32884110
News

"It’s not just about running around" - Mason Mount makes work rate admission

sipa_32920666 (1)
News

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic 'feeling confident' ahead of Champions League clash against Porto

sipa_32123581
Transfer News

Reports in Italy: Hakim Ziyech 'could leave' Chelsea this summer

sipa_32919206
News

"I am feeling very good" - Pulisic offers fitness update ahead of Chelsea's clash against Porto

sipa_31679481 (1)
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League

sipa_32639694
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs FC Porto: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League