Christian Pulisic reveals what Thomas Tuchel wants from him at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has told winger Christian Pulisic to use his 'creative abilities' at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is coming into form at the back end of the season following four goals in his last four matches for club and country.

It included a brace at the weekend during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they boosted their top four hopes.

Chelsea are now predominantly playing a 3-4-2-1 system under Tuchel and Pulisic has opened up on life adapting to the German's ways in west London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic said: "Obviously it is a bit of a different system and I am playing in a bit of a different role, when I am playing, but it is nothing that I am not used to,’ explained the American.

"He still wants me to use my creative abilities and do what I do as a player. It is not a massive change. Positionally a bit, but that is about it.

"The movement was very good against Palace. We had a good connection up front, and obviously we have a lot of dangerous players up there, so it clicked very well for us.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We clicked very well, we were able to finish our chances early, which was important and helped get us through the game, but we could have been even more clinical."

Pulisic also offered an update on his fitness situation after multiple injury setbacks this season and insists he is 'feeling very good'.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube