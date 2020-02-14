Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will play no part in the Blues' vital Premier League clash against Manchester United. 

The American has been ruled out by Frank Lampard for their home fixture on Monday against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils. 

Pulisic hasn't featured for Chelsea since New Years Day when the 21-year-old was forced off in the second-half against Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has been struggling with an injury in his abductor, and Frank Lampard confirmed that Christian Pulisic is still recovering and therefore will play no part against Manchester United on Monday.

"Christian trained with the Under-23s on Friday, which will hopefully be for a short period and we’ll factor him back into our training soon but he won’t be fit [for Manchester United]," Lampard said. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been ruled out of Monday's game, whilst Frank Lampard is hopeful Tammy Abraham can be declared fit enough to face Manchester United.

----------

Chelsea' next three games are set to define the outcome of their season. Clashes against Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League, whilst a last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich also awaits Frank Lampard's side. 

Positive results could see the Blues march towards securing the top-four spot and place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but should the Blues head into March with defeats recorded in all three - it will be an uphill battle to claim a Champions League spot come May.

Frank Lampard will need the whole of his squad available and ready for the challenging weeks ahead as the run-in begins. 

----------

