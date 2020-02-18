Christian Pulisic ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Tottenham

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The American has been out since the New Years Day draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, and missed the Blues' 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Frank Lampard has been left to rely on ageing Pedro and Willian with both Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi currently sidelined.

But the Chelsea handed the Blues with more bad news regarding the American, confirming he will play no part against Tottenham.

"Callum [Hudson-Odoi] is a no, [Christian] Pulisic is a no," Lampard said.

Midfield engine N'Golo Kante is also expected to miss out after he was forced off early on against Manchester United with an abductor injury.

"N’Golo after what happened tonight is probably a no for Saturday," Lampard added. "It’s an abductor injury and we will have to assess him but it doesn’t look good at first glance."

Whilst Tammy Abraham is in contention to face Spurs, after Lampard confirmed he was a 'maybe'.

Tottenham will travel to Stamford Bridge also with absentees - most notably Harry Kane, but Heung-min Son also after Jose Mourinho confirmed he expects the Korean to miss the remainder of the season.

It's a crunch game in terms of the race for the top-four - the winner will sit in the Champions League places come the end of gameweek 27.

