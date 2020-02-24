Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic will miss Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be absent in their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. 

The Blues face the German side in the knockout stages of the competition after securing second place behind Valencia in Group H. 

But Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic will continue to miss out for the hosts with a groin problem. 

"Christian Pulisic is still out," Lampard said to the media at Stamford Bridge ahead of the tie on Tuesday.

2F2CE01B-50E4-4C06-B3EB-EF8C8D04FDB9
Chelsea trained in the wet conditions at Cobham on Monday afternoon ahead of the Champions League tie.Getty Images

The 21-year-old has yet to feature for the Blues since the draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on New Years Day at the Amex Stadium.

-----------

OTHER INJURY NEWS

Both Callum Hudson-Odoi and N'Golo Kante have been ruled out of the Bayern clash, with the former missing out against the side who he was heavily linked with. 

"Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out. He’s not far away but he’s out for this game. N’Golo Kante is out," Lampard said.

"Pedro is back in contention, back in the squad having missed the game at the weekend with a small injury.

E8C93C5D-8B9F-4608-B1FB-5B77511F49C0
Pedro embracing the wet weather at Cobham on Monday.Getty Images

"Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is fit and he’s in the squad," added Lampard.

----------

Frank Lampard will be hoping for the same performance from his side that produced the three points against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

With the first-leg at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea need to take advantage on Tuesday to take something to Germany to hold onto at the Allianz Arena next month. 

----------

