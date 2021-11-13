Christian Pulisic Nets on USMNT Return vs Mexico Following Ankle Injury

Christian Pulisic made an instant impact on his USMNT return after scoring the opener in their 2-0 win over Mexico.

The 23-year-old started on the bench as they aimed to win three games in a row against their rivals in a calendar year for the first time since 1937.

Gregg Berhalter's side did just that. Pulisic opened the scoring at the TQL Stadium just five minutes after coming on in the 69th minute.

Pulisic headed a cross into the back of the net to put the hosts ahead as Weston McKennie added a second to claim another victory against Mexico.

The win for the USMNT sees them climb above Mexico in their World Cup qualifying group on goal difference, with both sides on 14 points after seven games.

Berhalter stuck to his promise to Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel after insisting he wouldn't overuse him during the international break.

"Common sense is going to tell us you can't start a guy in a game like this when he's only been training for four days and has been out for two months," he said prior to the victory on Friday.

"Our idea wasn't to play him 180 minutes in this trip anyway. He's not going to start tomorrow. Hopefully, he'll get some playing time, we'll put him on the field, and he can make an impact and help us get the result that we want."

Next up for Pulisic and co is Jamaica in their final game of the November internationals.

