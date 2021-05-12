Christian Pulisic Seen Limping After Chelsea's 1-0 Defeat to Arsenal

Christian Pulisic was seen limping post-match after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old was kicked several times during their loss to Arsenal, which confirmed a league double defeat for the 20/21 season to their London counterparts.

Pulisic played the full 90 minutes and had a couple of half chances, but like the rest of his team, they were unable to be clinical in front of goal which saw them punished.

There was a slight concern at full-time after Pulisic was seen hobbling around post-match.

As per Liam Twomey, Pulisic was 'walking down the touchline with a bit of a limp' at the end of the game.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel will be hoping that it is only minor and that the 22-year-old will be fit for selection for the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea will be keen to put their defeat to Arsenal behind them, and quickly, to lift their first piece of silverware under the German following a night to forget in west London on Wednesday.

What Thomas Tuchel said on making too many changes to his side against Arsenal

“Maybe it was too many changes from last match, and I take full responsibility for that. Maybe it is the last wake-up call for all of us.

“I felt it a little bit coming in training yesterday and I am a bit unlucky that it is proven today on the pitch.

“We had three days, we had a good run and were in a good mood, but the choices were not so good on my side for the line-up so this is on me. We were unlucky but we did everything today to lose.

“I’m not happy with my line-up, I should not have done it like this.”

