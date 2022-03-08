Christian Pulisic Sends New York Jets Message Amid Woody Johnson Chelsea Takeover Interest

Christian Pulisic has pledged his support to the NFL side New York Jets amid interest from their owner Robert 'Woody' Johnson over buying Chelsea.

It was reported on Monday evening (March 7) that Johnson was 'readying a bid' to try to take over from Roman Abramovich, who put the European and World champions up for sale last week.

Bids will be allowed and accepted until March 15, which will then see Chelsea and the Raine Group - a U.S. merchant bank representing the Club on the sale - review all credible bids before taking further steps in finalising a sale.

Johnson has come under heavy criticism and Chelsea have been warned against the 74-year-old, whose family is believed to be worth in excess of $10 million, according to Forbes.

Amid Johnson's interest, Pulisic has offered his support to the Jets. During a live Q and A on the 5th Stand App, Pulisic was asked which NFL team he supports. He responded with two words: "Go Jets!"

Chelsea have also attracted the interest from Swiss-American consortium led by Todd Boehly, as well being backed by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, which saw them submit their bid in the last 48 hours. Interest has also come from Turkey, while rising interest is surfacing from the US.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea regardless of who takes over from Abramovich as they eye a sale in the coming weeks and months.

"I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular," said the Chelsea head coach last week.

"It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues."

