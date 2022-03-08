Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Sends New York Jets Message Amid Woody Johnson Chelsea Takeover Interest

Christian Pulisic has pledged his support to the NFL side New York Jets amid interest from their owner Robert 'Woody' Johnson over buying Chelsea.

It was reported on Monday evening (March 7) that Johnson was 'readying a bid' to try to take over from Roman Abramovich, who put the European and World champions up for sale last week.

Bids will be allowed and accepted until March 15, which will then see Chelsea and the Raine Group - a U.S. merchant bank representing the Club on the sale - review all credible bids before taking further steps in finalising a sale. 

imago1010338757h (1)

Johnson has come under heavy criticism and Chelsea have been warned against the 74-year-old, whose family is believed to be worth in excess of $10 million, according to Forbes.

Amid Johnson's interest, Pulisic has offered his support to the Jets. During a live Q and A on the 5th Stand App, Pulisic was asked which NFL team he supports. He responded with two words: "Go Jets!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have also attracted the interest from Swiss-American consortium led by Todd Boehly, as well being backed by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, which saw them submit their bid in the last 48 hours. Interest has also come from Turkey, while rising interest is surfacing from the US. 

imago1010296491h

Boss Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea regardless of who takes over from Abramovich as they eye a sale in the coming weeks and months. 

"I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular," said the Chelsea head coach last week.

"It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010338757h (1)
News

Revealed: What Turkish Businessman Muhsin Bayrak Had Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Matt Debono25 minutes ago
imago1010296491h
News

Report: Hansjorg Wyss & Todd Boehly Backed Consortium Submit Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010363994h
Transfer News

Report: Man United & Newcastle United Join Race to Sign Antonio Rudiger on Free Transfer

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010272166h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & PSG 'Keenly Interested' in Man City's Riyad Mahrez

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1007657683h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Exit Nears as Barcelona Switch 'Imminent'

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009102109h
News

Comment: Assessing Chelsea's Centre Back Options Ahead of Andreas Christensen's Barcelona Transfer

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010231579h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Doesn't Want to Upset Chelsea Amid Barcelona Links

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010376227h
News

Mateo Kovacic Outlines Chelsea's End of Season Ambitions Following Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms4 hours ago