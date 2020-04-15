Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic sends message to stay at home

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has sent a message for people to continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 21-year-old is currently at home following the government enforced lockdown, and is continuing his training preparation along with the rest of his teammates.

The football season has been suspended for over a month now, however a resolution to finish the 2019/20 campaign remains ongoing.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the USMNT star delivered a message for people to remain indoors.

"It’s definitely important to stay at home, stay indoors. I think that the better we do all together by staying at home, the faster this will all be over," started Pulisic.

"I don’t think a lot of people realise just how much you can do by staying at home and how many lives you can save. So it’s really important.

Christian Pulisic has been out of action since New Years' Day. Getty Images

"There are so many people working in hospitals that are doing an amazing job and as I said, we just need to play our part by staying indoors and staying healthy and hopefully this will all soon be over with."



Chelsea have played their part by donating their hotels at Stamford Bridge to local NHS workers whilst helping feed them as well.

The players have come together with the rest of the Premier League to set up a #PlayersTogether fund to support those in need during these difficult times.

Pulisic also revealed how he was keeping in touch with his teammates following the period of isolation.

"We have our group chats so we speak almost every day, just checking in and keeping in touch. We are all just really excited to get back and play again. We are all a little bored I think!"

----------

