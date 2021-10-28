Christian Pulisic Reacts After Returning to Full Chelsea Training

Skip to main content
    Christian Pulisic Reacts After Returning to Chelsea Training Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic took to social media to express his happiness at returning to Chelsea first-team training on Thursday. 

    The 23-year-old has been out of action for well over a month, around seven weeks, with an ankle injury. Despite being expected to be sidelined for just 10 days, Pulisic's patience has been tested following a prolonged period out. 

    This isn't the first time Pulisic has suffered from injury since his switch to Chelsea in 2019. They are becoming a fairly common occurrence which leaves the winger, Chelsea and his manager, now Thomas Tuchel, frustrated.

    But there was welcome news for all when Pulisic stopped training on his own and joined the rest of his teammates at Cobham on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday. 

    Pulisic was one of four to return as Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante all trained as well

    Following Thursday's session, Pulisic posted on Instagram with a smiling emoji to him returning. 

    The American has been limited to two appearances this season in all competitions after contracting Covid-19 in August. He hasn't been in the matchday squad since the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, a game where he scored in the 3-0 win.

    Pulisic is unlikely to return against Newcastle but this is the first, and major, step for the winger in his journey to returning to the side. 

