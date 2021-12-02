'This Injury Was a Tough One' - Christian Pulisic Comments on Injury Struggles at Chelsea

Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic Speaks on His Injury Struggles at Chelsea

Author:

Christian Pulisic has spoken on his injury struggles at Chelsea so far this season. 

The Blues attacker has only made eight appearances in the current campaign, with a positive COVID-19 test and an ankle problem keeping him sidelined for the majority of the club's games. 

He returned to action for the first time since August in the 1-0 win away at Malmo last month, coming off the bench for the latter stages of the game. 

imago1008392752h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic commented on his struggles with injury and therefore lack of gametime this season.

"This injury was a tough one for me to get over. I missed a lot of the first part of the season and I'm not a naturally patient person so I just wanted to get back as soon as possible.

"There weren't any real setbacks but there were times where I tried to come back and push it but it just wasn't quite ready. It was just trying to manage how much I could do based off the pain.

Read More

"It was important to have good communication with the medical and training staff. I needed a certain amount of time for the injury to heal and then once you start to play again, you want to take it a bit slower." 

imago1008121663h

The American international joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, scoring 19 and assisting 14 in 85 appearances since then.

He scored the Blues' second goal in their 3-0 win on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace.

Pulisic's second of the campaign came against Leicester City a couple of weeks ago to score his side's third of the game.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008392660h
News

'This Injury Was a Tough One' - Christian Pulisic Comments on Injury Struggles at Chelsea

39 seconds ago
imago1008345885h
News

Report: Chelsea Not Willing to Let Hakim Ziyech Join Barcelona Until Champions League Fate Decided

30 minutes ago
imago1000033602h (1)
News

'I Knew That Good Feeling Had Gone' - Frank Lampard Reveals Turning Point Which Led to Chelsea Sacking

1 hour ago
imago1008114611h
News

'He Was Having a Tough Time' - Frank Lampard Comments on Kepa Arrizabalaga's Struggled at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago0039055225h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008377618h
Transfer News

Wolfsburg Youngster Aster Vranckx Not Concerned With Transfer Links Amid Chelsea Dream

2 hours ago
imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Reveals How Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Delivered Chelsea Sacking

2 hours ago
imago1008114827h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen's Agent Responds to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Contract Ultimatum

3 hours ago