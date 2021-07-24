Christian Pulisic 'Starting to Feel Fit Again' Following Chelsea Pre-Season Return

Christian Pulisic has delivered a positive fitness update with Chelsea's 2021/22 campaign beginning in just over two weeks time.

The 22-year-old is currently with the Chelsea squad in London after linking up with Thomas Tuchel earlier this month following international duty with the USMNT and then his holiday.

Pulisic reported back to Chelsea duty fit, a change to his previous two summers at the club. Upon his arrival in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, he joined the camp late on for their second pre-season tour of Japan. While last year, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the season being pushed back, Pulisic was ruled out of preparations ahead of the 2020/21 season because he suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal at Wembley last August.

This time round, the winger is fit which is a major boost for Tuchel who has an array of attacking talent at his disposal for the upcoming season. Pulisic will be keen for a quick start next season after a mixed season last year.

He has offered an update on his current condition, admitting he is beginning 'to feel fit again'.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the American said: "It’s been really good so far. I think it’s been a good start, I’m starting to feel fit again and ready to go and I think the team’s looking good. It’s been just what we need, we can just focus on what we need to do to get ready for the start of the season."

He added: "It’s great to be back and see the guys again and getting ready for a new season. In a way it is a bit surreal, it’s starting to feel like, just straight back to work, that kind of feeling, almost like it never happened. But it’s great to be back and see the guys again and be getting ready for a new season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube