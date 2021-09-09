Christian Pulisic Suffers Ankle Injury on USMNT Duty Ahead of Chelsea Return

September 9, 2021
Christian Pulisic Delivers Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Now a major doubt for Saturday.
Christian Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while on duty for the USMNT during the international break. 

The 22-year-old limped off in the 58th minute after an initial challenge from Honduras captain Maynor Figueroa. He continued for a short period but was unable to carry on and was subsequently replaced by Cristian Roldan. 

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter offered an update post-match on Pulisic's condition, delivering bad news for Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel.

What Gregg Berhalter said

“Christian has a slight ankle injury. We’re going to get more info on it when he goes back to London, the severity of it.”

Chelsea host Aston Villa on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League but could be without Pulisic for the league clash.

Many of Chelsea's stars will report to Cobham on Friday, just a day prior to the return of the domestic fixtures which could see Tuchel ring the changes against Dean Smith's Villa. 

Pulisic is yet to find luck this season after contracting Covid-19 following Chelsea's opener against Crystal Palace on August 14.

He has since missed games against Arsenal and Liverpool, and joined up with the USMNT squad in the hope of regaining and building his fitness. 

However it hasn't worked out for him, another setback gives plenty of thought to Tuchel in terms of team selection for Saturday. 

