Christian Pulisic 'super close' to Chelsea return after two months out

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has been given a major injury boost after Christian Pulisic has confirmed he is nearing a return to the Chelsea side.

Pulisic hasn't featured for the Blues since New Years Day when Frank Lampard's side drew to Brighton. 

He sustained an abductor injury in training in January and then suffered a setback on his return in February. 

Over two months out, Lampard has been left frustrated in the attacking areas with Callum Hudson-Odoi also suffering from injury recently.

But Frank Lampard has been given a boost with the return of the USMNT star nearing. 

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old confirmed he is extremely close to returning from injury.

"Very thankful for your support. Working so hard and super close to a return," Pulisic said on social media. 

Chelsea have been hit hard with injuries this season. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante have all been sidelined in recent weeks,

Willian and Mateo Kovacic also suffered injuries during the week against Liverpool in the FA Cup, adding to the Blues' injury woes. 

---------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

---------

Frank Lampard earlier revealed Christian Pulisic was desperate to return to the side after a long period out. 

"It’s certainly frustrating for them [Abraham and Pulisic], particularly for Christian [Pulisic] who has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back," said Lampard.  

Pulisic is not expected to return this weekend against Everton at Stamford Bridge, but could he make his return against Aston Villa next week?  

His return will also provide a boost to the USMNT with friendlies against Holland and Wales awaiting Gregg Berhalter's side at the end of March.

----------

