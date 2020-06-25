Christian Pulisic tells Chelsea fans to get excited about Timo Werner's arrival

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea supporters should be excited at the prospect of Timo Werner joining the club this summer.

Chelsea landed Werner from RB Leipzig after triggering his £47.5 million release clause which will see him make the switch to west London next month.

Werner currently has 26 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances this season for Leipzig and will provide competition for Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Speaking to BT Sport, Pulisic hailed the Blues' new signing and is keen for him to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

"If you look at his stats alone this year you should be very excited. Obviously I’ve seen him play and played against him – he’s very quick, very dynamic and he’s a good goalscorer," said Pulisic.

"Chelsea fans should be very excited."

Hakim Ziyech will also provide stiff competition for Pulisic when he arrives at the club next month from Ajax, but the American is relishing the challenge.

"I enjoy playing with and against good players because that’s what elevates my game.

“When you’re playing at the highest level there’s always going to be competition within teams. I’ve had it before and I’ll always have it in my career.

"It just helps me get better. I can learn things from them and they can learn things from me, I think it’s good to have in a team."

Chelsea will be hoping to boost their chances of Champions League qualification with a win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube