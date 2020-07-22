Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic reflects on Chelsea's 5-3 defeat to Liverpool after bagging goal and assist from the bench at Anfield

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic thought Chelsea were going to seal their comeback against Liverpool to secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea suffered a 5-3 defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday which saw Pulisic come off the bench to provide the Blues with real hope but they couldn't complete the comeback. 

The 21-year-old was brought on when the Blues were 4-1 down and made an instant impact with a sensational run to set Tammy Abraham up. 

He got on the scoresheet himself with a cool finish into the top corner and could've had a brace on another day.

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (13)

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, he looked back on the defeat and took the positives away from the loss as Chelsea look to the final game of the season to secure Champions League football.

"We were very close, we got it within one goal and the momentum was really changing,” Pulisic said. 

"I thought we had them but obviously it is just that one counter attack and it changed real quick. We weren’t quite there. In the second half the subs coming in and making a difference and getting a quick goal, that changes things. 

"You could see thy were on the back foot for a while but they withstood our pressure. We were very close. We needed the result today, unfortunately we couldn’t get it, but luckily it is still in our hands and we have one more game to go. We go next game and we win and we qualify for Champions League and that’s the goal.”

----------

