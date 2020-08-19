SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important players over next 10 years

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important players in the next five to 10 years. 

The 21-year-old has had a successful debut season in England after arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £57.6 million, which saw him make switch as Frank Lampard arrived. 

How long it would take for the American to adapt to life in the Premier League was unknown but he's exceeded despite several injury setbacks over the course of the season.

34 appearances in all competitions, and a return of 11 goals and 10 assists, Pulisic has pushed himself to become one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit. 

But Pulisic's season did end on a sour note. It summed up his fortunes after he pulled his hamstring in the FA Cup final on August 1 readying to strike at goal, which will likely see him miss the start of next season.

Despite his misfortunes, Pulisic's impact since the Premier League restart in June was pivotal in Chelsea securing Champions League qualification, and Pat Nevin has rated the 21-year-old's season as Player of the Year is debated.

"There were moments when Christian Pulisic looked like he might run away with the Player of the Year trophy," he wrote in his column for the official Chelsea website. 

Nevin was also full of praise for USMNT star and believes he has a major part to play in the coming years in west London.

"At times he was looking like our most potent scorer as well as creator. Chelsea fans will soon tire of comparing him with Eden Hazard, which is unfair on him, but they also know that for raw talent, match intelligence and searing pace as well as an eye for goal, at 20 years old he could be one of the most important players for this club over the next five to 10 years. 

"But did he do enough to win the trophy this season? Well that is down to those who vote, but he will certainly tempt a few to put the proverbial X next to his name."

