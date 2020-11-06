SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge. 

The 22-year-old has been ruled out along with Kai Havertz who is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, after he was pulled from the side to face Burnley last weekend. 

Pulisic strained his hamstring in the warm-up at Turf Moor and missed both the wins against Burnley and then Rennes in midweek. 

But Lampard delivered the bad news on Friday that the American would be out of Saturday's game after he stopped training during the week.

"[Christian Pulisic] is not fit to play. He is still suffering with his hamstring. He is not training at the moment.

"To be clear, he trained at a low-level in midweek when I made those quotes [on his return], and he wasn't comfortable so we have to keep looking for the right solution."

