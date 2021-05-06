Christian Pulisic 'very frustrated' after being dropped by Thomas Tuchel in Real Madrid win

Sports Illustrated home
Christian Pulisic makes admission as Chelsea frustrations grow after being dropped to bench for Champions League win over Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic was left frustrated after Thomas Tuchel started him on the bench during their 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi finals on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old started on the bench against Real as Tuchel made one change to the side from the first leg, bringing in Kai Havertz for the American.

Pulisic scored Chelsea's goal in the first leg, a pivotal player, and was expected to start against the Spanish side. He did not, but was brought on in the 67th minute for Timo Werner as Chelsea pushed for a second, which they eventually got five minutes from time through Mason Mount to seal their spot in the final. 

He bagged the assist for Mount but Tuchel's decision to drop him has left him frustrated as he keeps having to prove himself.

What Christian Pulisic said about dropping to the bench against Real Madrid

"I'm very frustrated, there's not much else to say," Pulisic told CBS Sports. 

"I wanted to play from the beginning as I always do. I've had to continue to prove myself over and over again but as always, I reach out to God who gives me strength, and with that behind me, nothing can stop me."

Thomas Tuchel's reasoning for making one change from the first leg

"Christian got a bad message today unfortunately, but I am pretty sure we need more than 11 players to sneak through today, and it is good to have Christian from the bench," said Tuchel prior to the 2-0 win.

"Kai gives us a little bit of height against the set-pieces and maybe in fast attacks he can keep the ball."

