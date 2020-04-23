Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he wants Chelsea to sign Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

The 21-year-old is at the start of his career in west London after joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Messi's record at Barcelona is exceptional - the Argentine has 627 goals in 718 games in all competitions, collecting 10 La Liga titles in his time at the Nou Camp and four Champions League winners' medals.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic responded to the question who he would like to join him at the club.

"That’s tough, man!," Pulisic said. "I mean Figo was my favourite player growing up but I definitely wouldn’t mind having [Lionel] Messi on my team. Can I choose both?"

Pulisic has come up against Lionel Messi whilst playing for the US national team. Getty Images

The USMNT star also revealed that his footballing idol was Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Luis Figo growing up.

"My first footballing idol was definitely Luis Figo. He’s someone I looked up to when I was younger.

"The first shirt I owned was a Luis Figo jersey and I remember wearing it when playing football with my dad in the basement at home back in Hershey.

"In fact, my nickname then was actually Figo! My dad started it and sometimes he even still calls me it now."

Messi has been linked with an exit from Barcelona following contract issues. Chelsea could only dream of bringing the 32-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

