Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Wants to Keep Doing Well for Chelsea Ahead of USMNT 2022 World Cup Campaign

Christian Pulisic has stated that he wants to keep doing well for Chelsea following the United States Men's National Team's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The USA secured their place in the tournament after a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, qualifying on goal difference.

Speaking after securing qualification, via Chelsea's 5th Stand App, Pulisic has stated that he wants to continue to do well at Club level. 

imago1010919268h

Pulisic joins Edouard Mendy as the latest Chelsea players to secure their place at the tournament, whilst Jorginho and Italy will not be going to Qatar after falling to defeat at the hands of North Macedonia during the international break.

However, the American's focus is back on Chelsea as the Blues look to win the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: "Preparation (for the World Cup will follow). Continuing to do well at club level and then we'll get back together and get as much training in as we can, and get ready for the big event."

Pulisic has seen an increased amount of game time in recent weeks, breaking through to secure his place in Chelsea's front three under Thomas Tuchel.

imago1010844845h

The Blues frontline has seen Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Pulisic preferred in attack as they have built an impressive relationship.

This led Chelsea boss Tuchel to heap praise upon the trio as he said: Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010700006h
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante 'Snubbed' Move to PSG From Chelsea in January

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago0046129121h (2)
News

Chelsea Takeover: Ken Griffin’s ‘Money Guy’ Role Revealed in Ricketts Family Bid

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Supporters Trust Concerned Regarding Ricketts Family Alleged Preferential Treatment in Takeover Race

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010844832h
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger's Agent Pictured in Secret Meetings With Barcelona Ahead of Potential Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010919268h
News

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Reacts to USMNT Qualifiying for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Want Chelsea to Compete With Real Madrid if Successful in Takeover Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Confident in Size of Wealth to Compete for Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010580503h (1)
News

John Terry's True Blues Consortium Holds 'Positive Talks' With Two Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders

By Matt Debono15 hours ago