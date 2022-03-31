Christian Pulisic Wants to Keep Doing Well for Chelsea Ahead of USMNT 2022 World Cup Campaign

Christian Pulisic has stated that he wants to keep doing well for Chelsea following the United States Men's National Team's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The USA secured their place in the tournament after a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, qualifying on goal difference.

Speaking after securing qualification, via Chelsea's 5th Stand App, Pulisic has stated that he wants to continue to do well at Club level.

Pulisic joins Edouard Mendy as the latest Chelsea players to secure their place at the tournament, whilst Jorginho and Italy will not be going to Qatar after falling to defeat at the hands of North Macedonia during the international break.

However, the American's focus is back on Chelsea as the Blues look to win the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League this season.

He said: "Preparation (for the World Cup will follow). Continuing to do well at club level and then we'll get back together and get as much training in as we can, and get ready for the big event."

Pulisic has seen an increased amount of game time in recent weeks, breaking through to secure his place in Chelsea's front three under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues frontline has seen Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Pulisic preferred in attack as they have built an impressive relationship.

This led Chelsea boss Tuchel to heap praise upon the trio as he said: Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them."

