Christian Pulisic Wants to 'Play a Part' in Chelsea's FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

Christian Pulisic has revealed he wants to 'play a part' in Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool in May. 

The Blues progressed to the final two of the competition thanks to their 2-0 semi-final win against Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

It will see Chelsea feature in their third consecutive FA Cup final, with Pulisic scoring in their loss against Arsenal in 2020. 

imago1011381604h

The American international spoke to the media after the win against the Eagles, via Goal, and revealed that his side will be up for the task against the Reds as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2018.

"Yeah absolutely, that's the idea. We want to get well-prepared. Obviously, we've got other games leading up to that.

"We're happy with where we're at right now, we've got something left to play for this season, and we're looking forward to finishing strong.

"I want to play as much as I can, and that's my goal. We want to be 100 percent ready to go when the final comes around, and I'm going to do my best to play a part in that and hopefully help us win."

imago1011396391h

Chelsea took the lead against Palace thanks to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first goal for the club since 2019, before Mason Mount doubled their advantage just minutes later with his composed finish.

It will be the fourth time this season that the Blues will have played Liverpool, having last met in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

