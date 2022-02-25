Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic: Chelsea 'Ready to Fight' to Clinch Carabao Cup Glory vs Liverpool

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea are ready to go all out to win their first Carabao Cup since 2015 when they face Liverpool in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Chelsea have the chance of winning their third trophy already this season, but it's Jurgen Klopp's Reds who stand between them and the trophy as they eye to rectify their Wembley heartbreak from last season. 

Their record in one-off matches has been impressive, which saw Thomas Tuchel's men clinch Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup glory since the German took over last January. 

imago1010106898h

Chelsea lost in the FA Cup final last May to Leicester City, as well as losing their last Carabao Cup final appearance in 2019 under Maurizio Sarri to Manchester City. 

Read More

Pulisic, who will be vying to continue in the team having scored in midweek during the 2-0 win over LOSC Lille in the Champions League, is confident Chelsea have what it takes to get over the line this weekend.

What Christian Pulisic said

"We've played in finals before. We've won and lost them but it's about getting in the mindset and being ready to fight because in a final, that's what they're for," Pulisic told ESPN

"It's up for grabs, maybe not always the best football-playing team is going to win.

"It is about grinding, fighting and winning that one-off game. That's what we are going to do; hopefully we are going to get it done this time."

