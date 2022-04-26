Christian Pulisic believes that Chelsea's win against West Ham on Sunday will help their push for a top four 'a lot'.

The American winger scored in the 90th minute for the Blues to secure a 1-0 win against the Hammers on Sunday, with the west London side still occupying third in the table.

It was their first home win at Stamford Bridge in four games, having perviously lost to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal prior to the match against West Ham.

Pulisic spoke to the club website after the win and revealed just how much such a victory will help their quest for Champions League football next season.

"It helps us a lot. We're feeling really great, we have a couple of games left and we need to push until the very end."

The win against their east London opponents means Chelsea now need just seven points from their remaining six games to secure a spot in the top four.

Pulisic also revealed how good of a win it was against David Moyes' side, saying: "It feels good to be more secure in the top four. We need a win at home and it feels great in front of our fans.

"We need to finish the season strong. Some good league games and then a final. I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."

While Chelsea are looking to finish in the top four, they also have an FA Cup final against Liverpool still to come as they look to lift their third trophy of the season.

