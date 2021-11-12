Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Christian Pulisic Will Not Start For USMNT vs Mexico, Confirms Gregg Berhalter

    Chelsea star Christian Pulisic will not start when the USMNT face Mexico, according to reports.

    Gregg Berhalter's men face Mexico in World Cup Qualifying on Saturday morning, kicking off at 2:00 am (UK).

    And now the USMNT boss has confirmed  that Pulisic will not play from the start, via Soccer Insider.

    The Twitter account quoted Berhalter as confirming that Pulisic will not start.

    This comes after the American stated that they are 'not willing to risk anything'.

    "We’re going to see what kind of minutes he gets this weekend," Berhalter said after naming Pulisic in his squad.

    "It was unexpected that he played against Malmo. We’re not willing to risk anything… it’s about how he feels." 

    Pulisic missed last month's break with an injury, which Thomas Tuchel only expected to take ten days to recover from.

    However, it ended up taking a lot longer as Pulisic returned to action nearly two months later.

    The 22-year-old will be hoping for a injury free international break as he said 'it's been too long' after returning to Chelsea action.

    Chelsea allowed him to travel and will hope that he can get some minutes in order to get match fit ahead of the return from international break.

    Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table.

