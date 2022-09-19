Skip to main content
Christoph Freund Will Be Chelsea Sporting Director, Per Fabrizio Romano

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Todd Boehly is set to steal the RB Salzburg man within the next few days.

The Todd Boehly-led Chelsea era continues to take shape, as the new owner takes the final step in securing his target sporting director from RB Salzburg

Boehly is slowly turning his vision for the Blues into a reality, following the recent dismissal of Thomas Tuchel and hiring of Graham Potter, the vacant director role is the next one to be checked off of a very long to-do list. 

Talks began a while back with Christoph Freund, but they have been moving along quickly since Chelsea's disappointing Champions League draw against Salzburg last week. 

Christoph Freund and Naby Keita

Boehly sees Freund as someone who will fit perfectly with how he wants to run the club. 

The sporting director is most known for his impressive ability of spotting talent through data-driven scouting; the method he used in the deals behind the likes of Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland.  

The problem for Boehly was that Freund appeared to be completely content with life in Austria, but it seems that has most definitely changed. 

Christoph Freund and Matthias Jaissle

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Freund could be unveiled in the next few days, with the final documents set to be signed soon. 

Romano also confirmed that the director has been 'approved' by Potter himself as the perfect profile to work with, both now and on any future projects. 

Chelsea supporters will be hoping he can work his magic in West London and maybe bring them a Haaland of their own. 

