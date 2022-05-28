Skip to main content

Christophe Lollichon Reveals Chelsea's Nathan Baxter Has Premier League Potential

Chelsea goalkeeping scout Christophe Lollichon has revealed he believes Blues 23-year-old goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has Premier League quality.

The youngster spent 10 years in the Blues' academy set up before graduating to the first team in 2016.

However, since his call up, he has failed to make a single appearance, and has instead spent the last six years out on loan across seven different clubs.

As quoted by Foot Mercato, Lollichon praised the youngster, claiming he had Premier League potential.

"I was assigned to the Loan Department (at Chelsea), an extremely efficient department at Chelsea at the goalkeeper level," he said. "The idea was that the young goalkeepers, rather than playing reserve matches, go and get tougher in 'me's games', men's matches.

"There have been very interesting loans, in particular a boy, undoubtedly the best example, Nathan Baxter. He started on loan at 17 and a half in the sixth division (at Metropolitan Police FC).

"This year, he has shown he was already a Championship keeper (at Hull City) and it has been five years.

"He presumably has Premier League potential. I wish him nothing but happiness."

In the six years since graduating to Chelsea's senior ranks, Baxter has made 173 senior appearances as a goalkeeper.

However, 0 of those have come in Chelsea Blue, having been sent off on a number of loan spells, the latest of which was spent in the Championship at Hull City.

Baxter will be keen to continue on his trajectory, but his opportunities at senior level may end up coming at a club that isn't Chelsea.

