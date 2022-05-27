Skip to main content

Christophe Lollichon Reveals 'Small Relationship Problem' With Former Chelsea Goalkeeper

Former Chelsea goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon has revealed that he left his role with the first team due to a 'small relationship problem'.

Lollichon recently announced his departure from Chelsea, recently holding a role working with the loan goalkeepers.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, Lollichon opened up on why he stepped away from being the first team goalkeeping coach.

Lollichon followed Petr Cech to Chelsea in November 2007 from Rennes, having previously worked with the goalkeeper in France.

He has also recently worked to develop the training methods of the young goalkeepers of the academy, as well as being 'instrumental' in recruiting goalkeepers such as Edouard Mendy.

Speaking on stepping back from his role as the first team goalkeeping coach once Cech left the club, Lollichon said: "On the one hand, it's been 5 years since I left the professional squad following a small relationship problem with a goalkeeper at the time.

"Then the club continued to do very well. At one point, the opportunity did not arise to return to the first team. I won't explain the reasons because she showed up but it didn't happen."

It is unclear as to who he is referring to but reports from the Daily Mail circulated in the past regarding his relationship with former Blue Thibaut Courtois.

It is unclear as to where Lollichon will go after departing Chelsea, ending a hugely successful 15-year spell with the club, crucial in helping Cech during their time working together.

